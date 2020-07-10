Columbus organization hosting unity march to honor female murder victims

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus organization My Black Has a Purpose is hosting a unity walk they are calling “Queens in Crowns.”
The Saturday, July 18 walk will honor women and girls who were “victims of police brutality and other senseless murders.”
The march will begin at 10:00 a.m. at the old Booker T. Washington Apartments area on the corner of Victory Dr. and 5th Ave. Organizers are encouraging participants to arrive at 9:30 a.m. for logistical information.
The march will end in a rally at 10:30 a.m. at The Liberty Theatre Cultural Center on 8th St. If you are unable to march, you are welcomed to join the rally.
Masks are required of all attendees and social distancing will be enforced. Anyone exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 is asked to not attend.
