GUEST SEGMENT: West Central Health District moves to appointment only COVID-19 testing

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - With several people looking to get tested for COVID-19, there are changes coming to one of the main testing sites in Columbus.
Pamela Kirkland with the West Central Health District discusses some of the changes that are coming to the testing site at the old Columbus health Department building. One of those changes is testing by appointment only, which will begin July 13.
Those who want to get tested at the Columbus Health Department or any other health department in the West Central District can register online or call 706-321-6300 and choose option 1.
