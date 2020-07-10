Hot Weather Headlines Extended Forecast

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Get ready for a hot weekend with highs in the mid 90s for Saturday and Sunday - with some folks in the upper 90s. Heat index values could be in the triple digits at times, so beware of the heat if you’re out and about. Rain chances should be near zero on Saturday, but a disturbance may bring some rain and storms to the area Sunday afternoon or evening, and it’s possible a more organized batch of rain and storms could move in overnight Saturday into Sunday. We’ll have to keep an eye to the radar since it’s very hard to pick out disturbances like that this time of year. Going into Monday, we will keep the rain coverage slightly higher in the afternoon and evening with highs in the low to mid 90s. Beyond that, the heat will be the main story with mid to upper 90s for highs through next week and next weekend and heat index values - the ‘feels like’ temperatures - will be in the 100 to 108 degree range. Rain coverage will be 10-30% on any given afternoon and evening.