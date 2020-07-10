House of Heroes resuming efforts with $50,000 grant

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - House of Heroes of the Chattahoochee Valley is set to return to their work serving veterans in the valley thanks to a large grant.
The House of Heroes Chattahoochee Valley chapter is receiving a $50,000 grant from the Wells Fargo Foundation.
Since 2011, House of Heroes has received $295,000 from the Wells Fargo Foundation, allowing them to help 71 veterans throughout the years. Volunteer teams from Wells Fargo have also worked alongside House of Heroes on home repairs and other projects for 21 veterans.
On Saturday, July 11, House of Heroes will get back into their work by fixing up the Phenix City home of Staff Sgt. Sandra Geddis.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.