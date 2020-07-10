Rapid COVID-19 testing available in Columbus by appointment only

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Widespread testing and contact tracing continue to be important ways to combat the spread of COVID-19.
But with some people in the Chattahoochee Valley having to wait a week or more to get their test results back, there’s been an increased demand for rapid results testing.
Officials with Acute Care Emergence (ACE) on Veterans Parkway in Columbus said it’s been about 50 to 80 appointments available a day for COVID-19 testing. With newly FDA approved antigen tests, you can get results the same day you’re swabbed. Official said because there are limited appointments, people are lining up sometimes starting at 2 a.m. and 3 a.m.
The clinic starts passing out packets beginning at 8 a.m. and appointments are scheduled from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Officials said they wish they could administer dozens of tests and eliminate wait times people are experiencing, but they have limited manpower and testing technology, and already have employees working late into the night to keep up with the demand they’re seeing.
According to ACE, the tests are free with insurance and $115 if you’re uninsured.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.