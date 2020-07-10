Second suspect charged in murder of Montgomery man near 17th Ave. in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A second arrest has been made in a Columbus murder.
17-year-old Kalaya Sumter was arrested and charged with murder and armed robbery in connection with the shooting death of Travis Henry of Montgomery June 22.
Police said officers were dispatched to the area of Nina Street and 17th Avenue at around 7:19 a.m. in reference to a person being injured. Upon arrival, they discovered Henry dead.
20-year-old Terreona Horton was the first suspect arrested in the case. She is facing the same charges as Sumter.
Sumter was booked into the Muscogee County Jail. Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for Monday, July 13 at 9 a.m.
