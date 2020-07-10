Some lawmakers want testing for all Ala. K-12 students

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Some state lawmakers want all K-12 students to be tested when returning to school.
Senate Minority Leader Bobby Singleton, D-Greensboro, sent an OpEd explaining he was “fuming” after learning about the State Department of Education’s recommendations to reopen schools.
ALSDE gave school districts a roadmap to reopening schools which the state superintendent, Dr. Eric Mackey, said gives districts flexibility.
Singleton said in his OpEd that he and other Republicans want to see more done to protect students. Those lawmakers support the Alabama School Nurses Association’s proposed program. It would:
- Build nurses stations for all schools in Alabama costing under $50,000 per building
- Purchase testing machines and supplies for ever school in Alabama
- Hiring about 300 nurses
The letter said Senators Jabo Waggoner and Jim McClendon support the proposal.
They want the $1.8 billion in one-time CARES Act money to be used to pay for this program. The additional nurses would be a recurring expense, so another funding source would need to be used.
Senate President Pro Tempore Del Marsh, R-Anniston, said he wants the money to focus on expanding broadband access for students in the state.
“Because if there is an outbreak and you’re worried about the children contracting the disease, the easiest thing to do is get them out of the school, but still make it accessible for them to learn,” Marsh said. “So it goes back to the broadband idea is something that needs to happen.”
Here is Sen. Bobby Singleton’s OpEd below:
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.