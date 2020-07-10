Turning Hot, Hot, Hot!

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After a stretch of temperatures running slightly below average, the July heat comes back with a vengeance today as rain chances drop down to 10-30% for today and Saturday (with the latter being the driest of the two). Highs temperatures will climb into the mid 90s beginning today and into the weekend. Humid conditions will also push feels like temperatures into the triple digits today, so limit time outdoors during the heat of the day if possible!