Turning Hot, Hot, Hot!

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After a stretch of temperatures running slightly below average, the July heat comes back with a vengeance today as rain chances drop down to 10-30% for today and Saturday (with the latter being the driest of the two). Highs temperatures will climb into the mid 90s beginning today and into the weekend. Humid conditions will also push feels like temperatures into the triple digits today, so limit time outdoors during the heat of the day if possible!
A little drier air will work its way into the Valley tomorrow, but rain chances spike again late Sunday into Monday as a disturbance brings a round of storms to the Southeast to kick-off the week. Past Monday though, rain chances look next to none as a strong ridge of high pressure builds over the South, keeping temperatures running above average in the mid if not upper 90s in spots. Stay cool, y’all!
Download the free WTVM Weather Mobile App for your forecast → http://onelink.to/stormteam9.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.