University System of Georgia investigating allegations of racial discrimination in CSU Theatre Dept.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Allegations of racial bias and inequality within the Department of Theatre at Columbus State University have prompted an investigation by the University System of Georgia (USG).
CSU Director of University Relations Greg Hudgison says that internal discussion and discussion with USG officials led on the matter led to the launch of a formal inquiry on June 12.
Hudgison released a statement on behalf of the university stating, in part,
An investigation team, comprised of USG officials and an unnamed national law firm specializing in higher education, has begun interviewing students, alumni and faculty, according to Hudgison. The investigation team is also reviewing university and Theatre Department policy as part of the investigation.
It is unclear at this time what allegations led to the request for a formal investigation.
Michael Stiggers, a CSU Theatre Department alumni and current Broadway actor, released a call to action addressed to the department, co-signed by more than 140 other alumni and current students in the department.
The statement includes anonymous testimonials from students alleging stereotypical casting, inequality of opportunity and unfair treatment. Some of these testimonials include statements such as,
“I felt like a token.”
“I really didn’t have the opportunity to shine until my last semester’s student production of Fences.”
“We had to work harder to be considered. We had to prove something.”
The statement penned by alumni and students also calls on the department to make eight specific changes, including more diversity among faculty, changes to curriculum, the elimination of casting actors in stereotypical roles and more.
Read the full statement from CSU Department of Theatre students and alumni below.
There is no word at this time on when the investigation is expected to be completed.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.