Feeling Hot Hot Hot!!

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Heat dominates the forecast across the Chattahoochee Valley this weekend and next week. Sunday will see highs in the mid-to-upper 90s with mostly sunny skies in the afternoon. Thankfully, it will be breezy at times with winds at 5-10 mph which will keep the hot air moving a bit and not let it remain stagnant for too long.
Overnight Sunday and into Monday morning, a disturbance begins to creep into the Valley from our northwest, bringing some showers and storms along with it. This disturbance should be out of our hair by Monday afternoon, but the rain-cooled air in the morning will keep our highs in the lower 90s. However, with the humidity left behind by this disturbance, we could see heat index values in the triple digits in some spots Monday afternoon. For the rest of the work week, hot and muggy will be the story with just a stray shower or two possible in the afternoon hours and highs in the mid-to-upper 90s.
