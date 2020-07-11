Feeling Hot Hot Hot!!

Overnight Sunday and into Monday morning, a disturbance begins to creep into the Valley from our northwest, bringing some showers and storms along with it. This disturbance should be out of our hair by Monday afternoon, but the rain-cooled air in the morning will keep our highs in the lower 90s. However, with the humidity left behind by this disturbance, we could see heat index values in the triple digits in some spots Monday afternoon. For the rest of the work week, hot and muggy will be the story with just a stray shower or two possible in the afternoon hours and highs in the mid-to-upper 90s.