Former local radio newscaster, husband, son found dead; GBI investigates

MANCHESTER, Ga. (WTVM) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was requested by the Manchester Police Department to conduct a death investigation on Friday, July 10.
The incident happened in the 600 block of Chafin Drive in Manchester, Georgia.
According to the GBI, preliminary information indicates that around 11:00 a.m. on Friday, a family member walked into the home of Horace and Sybil Dennis. Upon entering, the family member found 87-year-old Horace Dennis, 79-year-old Sybil Dennis and their son, 53-year-old Thomas Randall Dennis, dead from apparent gunshot wounds.
Sybil worked at WCGQ and WRCG as a radio host and news director in the ’80s and ’90s.
“She had the most lovely English accent that was lovely, but authoritative all at the same time,” said Joe McClure, former general manager and part owner of WCGQ/WRCG and McClure Broadcasting. “She was wonderful and hard-working; she’s a great person. She’s just very even tempered and she took care of all of us.”
An autopsy will be conducted at the GBI Medical Examiner’s office.
This investigation is ongoing.
If anyone has information, please contact the GBI Columbus office at 706-565-7888 or the Manchester Police Department at 706-846-3155.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.