Former Russell Co. Sheriff Tommy Boswell dies at 71

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Former Russell County Sheriff Tommy Boswell died early Saturday morning unexpectedly.
According to Sheriff Heath Taylor, Boswell went to a Columbus hospital for minor issues, but Sheriff Taylor wasn’t expecting the outcome.
“He taught me to do things the right way and you never have to worry about your decisions and I’m trying to live by that,” said Sheriff Taylor.
Boswell was the epitome of a servant leader, he was loved by his community and law enforcement.
“He meant a lot to many people and gave many people a job and a start,” said Chance Corbett, Russell County Commissioner, written on his Facebook. “I have had a long career already that started with his willingness to give me that shot.”
Boswell was appointed Sheriff in 1989 and continued his duty until 2010.
He turned 71 years old on July 4.
“He treated everybody fairly and that’s another big issue that I’ve learned from him is that everybody deserves to be heard and to be listened to and to have their case be investigated fully no matter who they are or where they come from,” said Sheriff Taylor. “I’ve kept that mindset and that attitude the whole time I’ve been in office and that is treat people fairly and do it the right way and you’ll never have to look back on the decisions that you’ve made. We’ve lost a good guy.”
