Harris County Dept. of Health conducts COVID-19 testing

HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - The Harris County Department of Health conducted COVID-19 testing today, July 11.
The testing was held at Springfield Baptist Church in Waverly Hall from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
The Harris County Department of Health required people to preregister in order to be tested today.
“It gives a person an opportunity to get a free test and to know where he or she stands,” said Reverend Dr. Alvin Bunch Jr. “We come in contact with so many people during the week in the course of a day. I let them know that their work environment is clear and that it’s safe to go back and do things like that and it’s important especially for our senior citizens we have so many people that have contracted this virus.”
Around 300 tests were conducted today. People who tested today will get results in two days.
