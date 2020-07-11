Hot & Steamy Start to the Weekend!

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The weekend starts out hot and muggy for your Saturday with highs in the mid 90s and mostly sunny skies. The lack of rain could make for some nice outdoor weather if you can keep yourself hydrated and cool. Thankfully, it will be breezy at times with winds around 5-10 mph to keep the air moving. Sunday looks more or less the same, with just a slight increase in afternoon shower possibility, but most of us will stay hot and dry. As we get into the overnight hours we could see more shower activity across the Chattahoochee Valley.