MILITARY MATTERS: Army wants donations COVID-19 convalescent plasma

Martin Army Community Hospital on Fort Benning is making a big push for people to help in the battle against the coronavirus by donating COVID-19 convalescent plasma at the Sullivan Memorial Blood Center on Sand Hill. Infantry Basic Officer Course student, 2nd Lt. Sam Zivot, was the first to donate the plasma there. That portion of blood has shown promise to treat patients who have the deadly virus. The donor would need to be someone who’s fully recovered from COVID-19.