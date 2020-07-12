COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Well, the severe threat has ended for the Chattahoochee Valley as we head into the late Sunday nighttime hours. Rain cooled air has dropped our temperatures into the 70s, so we start out mild for your Monday morning with lows in the upper-60s in some spots. But don’t get used to mild temperatures because as we head into the work week the heat is on!
High pressure begins to build nearby and will dominate the forecast area through next week. That means lower rain chances and higher temperatures across the valley. High temperatures check in next week in the mid-to-upper 90s, but with all the mugginess around we could feel like the triple digits in some spots! High heat index values will make it rather uncomfortable outside, so if you have those outdoor plans make sure to stay hydrated.
