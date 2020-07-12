House of Heroes, Church of the Highlands help local veterans with home repairs

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Just one day after receiving a $50,000 donation from Wells Fargo, House of Heroes is back in action.
House of Heroes of the Chattahoochee Valley and Church of the Highlands volunteers fixed a home for a couple of veterans - Staff Sergeant Sandra Geddis and Sergeant First Class James Geddis.
“We just love serving people,” said Lincoln Campbell, Band Director of Church of Highlands. “We just want to help, we just want to get out in our community in Phenix City and Columbus area. Anything we can do to be of service to someone, we want to do that.”
Staff Sergeant Geddis began her career in the U.S. Army in 1974. During her 15-year career, she received the following awards for her dutiful and faithful service: Army Service Ribbon, National Defense Service Medal, 4 Army Commendation Medals, 4 Army Good Conduct Medals and a Non-commissioned Officer Professional Development Ribbon.
Sergeant First Class Geddis served 23 years in the U.S. Army and is a Vietnam War Veteran.
A flag ceremony was also held to honor the two veterans for their service.
The couple met at Carver High School in Columbus.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.