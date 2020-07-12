A Stormy Sunday Evening Across the Chattahoochee Valley

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A low-end level 1/5 risk of severe storms is in effect for parts of the Chattahoochee Valley today. Storms could begin to push into our East Alabama counties as early as 6 PM and as late as 10 PM and will last for a few hours. A disturbance riding a cold front is causing unsettled weather to our north and west this morning, and as it pushes into our area this evening we could see some strong to severe storms. Main threats would be damaging winds, small hail, frequent lightning, and heavy downpours. Before the rain and storms, it will be mostly cloudy and hot across the valley with highs in the mid-90s for your Sunday.