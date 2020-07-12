UPDATE: Victim ID’d in Lake Harding drowning

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The victim of a drowning in Lake Harding in Lee County has been identified.
41-year-old Natasha Renee Summerlin of Sharpsburg, Georgia had gotten out of the boat she was riding in and went under water, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office received a call of a possible drowning on Lake Harding near the train trestle on July 11 around 8:20 p.m.
Summerlin’s body was located near where she was last seen in about 30 feet of water on July 12 around 11:50 a.m.
It is believed Summerlin could not swim. The friend she was with attempted to save her but was unable to locate Summerlin and called 911.
The preliminary investigation indicates that foul play is not involved, and the incident is reported as an accidental drowning, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.
Summerlin’s body is being taken to the medical examiner’s office of the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences in Montgomery for an autopsy.
The incident is being investigated by the Lee County Sheriff and the Lee County Coroner.
