Columbus Civic Center transforming into drive-in theater for a night

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The parking lot at the Columbus Civic Center is transforming into a drive-in theater for a night.
The Drive-In Movie Night is sponsored by the Columbus River Dragons.
You can fit as many people in your car as is legally allowed on Friday, July 31 to watch ‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ starring James Marsden and Jim Carrey.
Tickets are $20 per vehicle, but a $30 ticket will get you seating in the first four rows and a large popcorn.
Concessions and food trucks will be available on site.
Gates open at 6:00 p.m. and the movie starts at 9:00 p.m.
Tickets go on sale on Wednesday, July 15.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.