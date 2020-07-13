Community calling for termination of Eufaula City Schools employee

EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - A formal ethics complaint against a Eufaula City Schools employee caught the attention of people in the community.
The complaint came in the form of an email to school board members accusing an employee of making racist and homophobic statements and threats about students.
“The email that we have come into contact with, if you have seen it on social media, should make each and every one of you cry tears.”
According to Eufaula City Schools Superintendent Joey Brannan, the email about the employee was sent anonymously. The employee in question is on administrative leave with pay, pending an investigation.
Not too long after the school board received the emails, they spread on social media. That is how the parents of one of the students mentioned, Trequan Johns, found out what her son had reportedly experienced as a student from one of his teachers.
“I’m very hurt. No parent should have to go through that,” said Sylvester Cannons. “See their child go through being picked on or bullied by an administrator. Someone you trust your child with everyday when they go to school.”
One of the examples given in the email describes a conversation that included Johns’ name and the teacher recounting an incident between he and the student, where the teacher allegedly said “I am going to knock and choke him out. Got to do it when no ones around for self defense.”
The emails allege the teacher used racial slurs, profanity and more. Since seeing the emails John explains how it makes him feel.
“Heartbroken,” said Johns.
The school board did not mention the teacher by name in a statement sent to News Leader 9. Following the rally, the family said they plan to be at the school board meeting Tuesday along with others in the community.
