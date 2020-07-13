Eufaula police arrest man suspected of 10 business burglaries

EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - A Eufaula man suspected in a string of business burglaries was arrested Friday.
56-year-old Frederick Moreland is suspected of 10 businesses burglaries.
According to the Eufaula Police Department, Moreland was arrested after allegedly breaking into a local business. Police say several pieces of evidence helped link Moreland to nine more burglaries and thefts from local businesses.
Moreland is charged with the following:
- Third-degree burglary (10 counts)
- Second-degree theft of property (two counts)
- Third-degree theft of property (two counts)
- Fourth -degree theft of property (five counts)
- Criminal mischief
- Resisting arrest
- Attempting to elude
The investigation into the burglaries is ongoing and more suspects and charges are anticipated.
