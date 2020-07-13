Eufaula police arrest man suspected of 10 business burglaries

By Olivia Gunn | July 13, 2020 at 11:59 PM EDT - Updated July 13 at 11:59 PM

EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - A Eufaula man suspected in a string of business burglaries was arrested Friday.

56-year-old Frederick Moreland is suspected of 10 businesses burglaries.

According to the Eufaula Police Department, Moreland was arrested after allegedly breaking into a local business. Police say several pieces of evidence helped link Moreland to nine more burglaries and thefts from local businesses.

Moreland is charged with the following:

  • Third-degree burglary (10 counts)
  • Second-degree theft of property (two counts)
  • Third-degree theft of property (two counts)
  • Fourth -degree theft of property (five counts)
  • Criminal mischief
  • Resisting arrest
  • Attempting to elude

The investigation into the burglaries is ongoing and more suspects and charges are anticipated.

