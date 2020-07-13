Fort Benning Schools pushes reopening date back a week

FORT BENNING, Ga. (WTVM) - The Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA), which oversees schools on Fort Benning, is pushing back school start dates.
Fort Benning Schools were set to reopen on Monday, August 10, but will now reopen on Monday, August 17.
DoDEA schools are returning to face-to-face instruction, but students and families who feel they are not ready for a return to school can choose a virtual option.
“While it is imperative that we get students back to school, our highest priority is the health and safety of our students and employees,” said DoDEA Director Tom Brady.
Officials say that shifting the dates allow them more time to make sure both the in-person and virtual options for students can be complete and allow all students to get their education. They also say it better meets adjusted opening dates in local school districts.
More information on DoDEA’s full-time virtual school option will be made available this week.
