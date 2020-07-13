GUEST SEGMENT: BBB warns of moving scams during pandemic

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Moving can be stressful. It’s not always easy to let people you don’t know drive away with your belongings, especially if the move is complicated by the coronavirus pandemic.
Unfortunately, some consumers find their stress compounded by fraudulent movers who charge them many times the amount quoted.
The Better Business Bureau receives an average of $13,000 complaints and negative reviews about movers each year. Michele Mason with the local Better Business Bureau explains ways to help avoid being deceived by a mover. She also tells what you should do if you’ve been the victim of a moving scam.
