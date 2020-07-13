A Hotter and Drier Pattern Taking Over

Most of us will stay on the dry side each day with just a few isolated showers and storms possible here and there. Highs during the heat of the afternoon will top out in the mid to upper 90s but humidity will make it feel like the triple digits at times. As of right now, not seeing much in the way of any major pattern changes, apart from a little more moisture moving in next week that would bump up our rain chances to the more standard hit-or-miss thunderstorm activity by NEXT Monday and Tuesday. In the meantime, prepare yourselves for some July heat!