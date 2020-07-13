Increase in COVID-19 cases reported in the Chattahoochee Valley since Fourth of July holiday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - There’s been an increase in coronavirus in the Chattahoochee Valley since the Fourth of July holiday.
Georgia reported 93,000 cases July 4. Muscogee County reported over 2,000 cases.
In Alabama, more than 42,000 people tested positive for the virus. Lee County reported the highest numbers in the East Alabama area with more than 1,300 cases.
These number are from the Fourth of July weekend.
The number of cases increased more than 30,000 in Georgia since the holiday weekend. Georgia is currently reporting that more than 120,000 people have tested positive for the virus.
Muscogee County has 2,889 cases, more than 800 new cases since July 4.
Alabama is now reporting more than 54,000 cases. That’s 12,000 more cases since the Fourth of July weekend. Lee County is still reporting the most cases in the East Alabama area with more than 1,600 cases which is nearly 300 new cases since July 4.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.