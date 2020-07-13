LaGrange fire crews battle apartment fire over the weekend

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - Fire crews in LaGrange responded to a fire that destroyed an apartment over the weekend.
Crews were dispatched to the Pheonix Way Apartments in the 500 block of Glen Robertson St. in reference to a structure fire just before 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 11.
The first units on the scene reported seeing a moderate amount of smoke coming from the roof. The fire was determined to be in Apartment B.
The small fire was confined to the den of Apartment B, but the rest of the apartment was damaged from the heat and smoke.
The fire also traveled up an open chase from the first floor to the attic, leading firefighters to perform an extensive overhaul.
No one was home at the time at the fire and no injuries were reported.
The damage to the structure is estimated to be around $15,000.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.