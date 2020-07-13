Muscogee County School Board tentatively adopts millage rate

To address the board regarding the proposed millage rate, individuals can do so virtually by obtaining an invitation to the Zoom meeting. Individuals should email their requests to join the meeting to Jones.Karen.P@muscogee.k12.ga.us at least three hours prior to the meeting. Individuals can also address the board in person at the Public Education Center Boardroom located at 2960 Macon Road no later than 15 minutes for the meeting starts.