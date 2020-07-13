Muscogee County School Board tentatively adopts millage rate

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County School Board has adopted a millage rate for the 2021 fiscal year and 2020 calendar year.
The rate is 23.04 mills. According to the Muscogee County Tax Commissioner, this is the roll back rate for fiscal year 2021. It’s also the rate at which the taxes raised for the district will stay the same as last year.
Concerned citizens are invited to the remaining public hearings on the millage rate which will be held via Zoom and live stream on the district’s YouTube channel. The next hearings will be held Monday, July 20 at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. The final millage rate for the fiscal and calendar year will be set during the meeting at 6 p.m.
To address the board regarding the proposed millage rate, individuals can do so virtually by obtaining an invitation to the Zoom meeting. Individuals should email their requests to join the meeting to Jones.Karen.P@muscogee.k12.ga.us at least three hours prior to the meeting. Individuals can also address the board in person at the Public Education Center Boardroom located at 2960 Macon Road no later than 15 minutes for the meeting starts.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.