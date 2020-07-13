One person dead in accident on Lee Rd. 379

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - One person is dead after a traffic accident reportedly involving an 18-wheeler in Lee County.
The accident is said to have taken place between an 18-wheeler tractor trailer and another vehicle.
Lee County Coroner Bill Harris has confirmed that one adult has died in the crash. The identity of that person has not yet been released. No word at this time on any other injuries.
ALEA has taken over the investigation into the crash.
The area remains completely closed. Drivers should avoid the area if possible. There is no word on when the wreck is expected to be cleared.
