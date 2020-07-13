Phenix City School District lays out reopening plan

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - School districts across the Chattahoochee Valley are laying out their reopening plans for August, including Phenix City Schools.
Phenix City students have the option to either return to the classroom for in-person learning or learn virtually for the start of the school year.
The Phenix City School District superintendent, Randy Wilkes, says they had an average of 7,200 students a day last year and now have more than 2,000 students selecting virtual school.
“We were anticipating a good number of students, their parents to select virtual school, but I don’t think we were expecting 30 percent,” he says.
Wilkes expects about 50 plus employees to teach virtual learning.
They do have plans in place for those returning to the classroom if someone tests positive for COVID-19. Employees will immediately go home and students will be placed in a designated area while parents are called immediately to come pick them up.
“Hopefully, we will not have to shut even an entire school down. Hopefully, it will be a classroom or a couple of classrooms, perhaps a few restrooms and so forth. Perhaps a few buses and so forth, but we have the cleaning supplies that all the top companies have now. And we have a staff that’s been trained in coming in and spraying,” says Wilkes.
District officials are monitoring the Alabama Department of Public Health’s COVID maps. One shows new cases and the other shows trends over a 14-day period. As of Monday, both show a “very high risk” for Russell County.
“I don’t know that we’d call ourselves a hot spot, but we are seeing the number of cases certainly in Russell County go up over the last couple of days,” Wilkes explains. “So, that’s very concerning when you’re thinking about bringing maybe not 7,000 student back on campus, but when you are thinking about bringing 5,000 students back on campus. It’s quite concerning.”
Wilkes says masks are required on buses and are optional in schools, but they will continue to monitor the latest data to see if they will end up making masks mandatory in schools. The superintendent reminds parents that they are recommending students to bring their own face coverings and water bottles to school.
Each student returning for in-person learning will be declared a trailblazer or innovator. The first day of school will be Monday, August 17 for trailblazers and Tuesday, August 18 for innovators. Students returning will alternate days until that Friday, August 21, which will be the first day all students opting for in-person learning will be together in school.
