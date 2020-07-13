Quitman County beginning nightly curfew

QUITMAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - Residents of Quitman County are now under a curfew.
All residents of Quitman County are no longer permitted to be in public spaces between 11:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m. The executive order is effective immediately and lasts through July 22.
The curfew prohibits all travel, including travel by bicycle, scooter, motorcycle or automobile. It also prohibits residents from being in public spaces.
Those restrictions do not apply, however, to those who are traveling to or from work, as well as those who are visiting a healthcare professional or getting medication or groceries.
Those caring for minors, the elderly, dependents or people with disabilities or another friend or family member in a different household are also allowed to travel during the time period to perform those duties.
Not complying with the order is punishable by a fine of up to $500 and/or up to 180 days in jail.
Read the full order below.
