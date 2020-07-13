Surveillance images released of man believed to have fired shots inside Peachtree Mall

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police have released photos of the man believed to have fired shots during an armed robbery inside Peachtree Mall.
Police say the Saturday, July 11 incident is being investigated as an armed robbery and aggravated assault.
Shots were reportedly fired during the armed robbery just before 12:45 p.m. The victim was shot in the hand. No other injuries were reported.
Police are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying and located the man seen in surveillance photos.
Anyone with information on this shooting are asked to contact Columbus police at 706-225-4264 or 706-225-3400.
