Tips for last-minute filers as tax deadline approaches

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Tax preparation companies will be busy this week as people try to file their 2019 income tax returns before the approaching deadline.
The coronavirus has impacted many 2020 events, including Tax Day. The deadline to file your income tax return is usually April 15 but was extended to July 15 due to the pandemic.
Taxes must be filed by Wednesday or you will need to request an extension, which will give you an additional few months.
First, you need to decide if you are going to file your taxes yourself or if you are going to get a professional to do it for you. The IRS website has links to commercial software, or you may be eligible to use the IRS free file option.
Chief Operating Officer for Innovative Tax and Accounting Solutions Adam Exas says it's important that you think about your situation and which is going to be better for you. Money can be tight this year due to the pandemic, so Exas says if you do have to pay, ask about a payment plan.
"Ultimately, if someone does owe, we can get them in some position where they have some type of payment plan instead of getting a massive bill at one time," Exas said.
The IRS says processing paper tax returns is taking more time due to limited staffing. If you have yet to receive a paper refund, continue to wait. The IRS says do not file a second return or call the IRS.
To find out more about electronic filing options through the IRS, click here.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.