Today is the last day to register to vote in Ga. primary runoffs

ATLANTA, Ga. (WTVM) - Today, July 13, is the last day for prospective voters in the Peach State to register to vote ahead of the Georgia primary election runoffs.
Voters throughout the state who missed out on getting to vote in the June primary elections still have time to register themselves to vote in the runoff elections.
In the state of Georgia, a runoff election must take place when no candidate receives more than 50 percent and one of the votes. A runoff will take place between the two candidates who receive the highest amount of votes in the primary.
To register to vote or check if you are registered to vote, click here.
Around the Chattahoochee Valley, only five local races will head to runoffs.
Harris County - District 4 County Commission - Richie Grantham (R) and Bobby Irions (R)
Talbot County - District 1 School Board - Anton “Mudd” Turner and Quintella Carter (D)
Troup County - Judge of State Court - Kyle Lovejoy and Wesley Leonard
