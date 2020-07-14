AP: Tuberville defeats Sessions in Senate primary runoff

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Tommy Tuberville is being declared the winner of Tuesday’s primary runoff election in Alabama.
Tuberville defeated former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions, becoming the GOP nominee for the U.S. Senate. The former Auburn Tigers coach remains a novice in the political arena. He previously mulled a run for governor in 2018 but ultimately opted not to run against popular incumbent Gov. Kay Ivey.
During the course of the campaign, Sessions’ former boss, President Donald Trump, was publicly critical of his first AG, putting him in a tough position as he tried to appeal to Trump’s supporters.
Meanwhile, Trump endorsed Tuberville and even went so far as to invite him aboard Air Force One.
The runoff election was originally scheduled for the end of March, but COVID-19 caused a delay. Both candidates had to adjust their campaigning due to the pandemic.
Tuberville will next face Democratic political opponent Doug Jones, who has held Sessions’ old Senate seat for two years.
While Jones is widely considered one of the most endangered Democrats in the Senate, his campaign has remained well funded and he is preparing to defend the seat in conservative Alabama.
We’re awaiting reaction from Tuberville and Sessions, as well as Jones’ reaction to his new opponent, following the election results.
