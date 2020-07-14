Columbus City Council pushes for mask encouragement resolution

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - With cities and states across the country mandating masks, Columbus leaders are still debating whether that will ever come to fruition in the city.
Currently, Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson says there is no way to enforce such a mandate, but the idea is still on the table.
Without a mask ordinance in place, Councilor John House did a push for a resolution, encouraging the public to wear a mask as much as possible. Henderson explains why the unanimous vote was important.
"The resolution, however, is council coming together saying this is serious stuff, we think that wearing masks and face coverings is a really solid part of the solution, and that we want to encourage everyone to participate," says Henderson.
Henderson says the city is still keeping the mask mandate ordinance in its back pocket if it were to be deemed legal to do locally.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.