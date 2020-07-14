Columbus mayor names new chief of fire/EMS

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson has made his recommendation on who should serve as the next chief of fire and EMS.
Mayor Henderson has selected Salvatore “Sal” Scarpa to fill the position. The mayor will go before city council next week to have his recommendation approved.
Scarpa has over 29 years of experience, including 12 in fire services management. He served all of his career in the Kansas City area.
“Sal has an impressive and proven record in Fire Service, Emergency Medical Service, and Emergency Management. With his vision and leadership, he is ready to lead the dynamic team of Columbus Fire and Emergency Service personnel and take the department to its next level of service to the Columbus community,” said Mayor Henderson.
The mayor worked alongside an outside firm to conduct a national search to find the best candidate.
“I am honored and humbled to have the opportunity to serve the citizens of Columbus and work with the outstanding men and women of Columbus Fire and EMS. I look forward to joining a great team of employees and a thriving community,” said Sal.
The next Columbus City Council business meeting in which Mayor Henderson will present Scarpa is scheduled for Tuesday, July 28.
