Columbus Museum announces reopening plans after closing due to pandemic

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Museum announced its plans for reopening after being closed for nearly four months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The museum will reopen Wednesday, July 15 at noon with several adjustments to prevent the spread of the virus.
In-person programs are canceled, but temporary have been extended and the permanent collection galleries are open. Guests are also welcomed to take stroll through the Historic Bradley Olmsted Garden. The children’s gallery will remain closed.
Visitors will be required to observe social distancing with other visitors who are not part of their party. Hand sanitizer stations have been installed throughout the museum and frequent handwashing is encouraged. Filters for the museum’s HVAC system have also been installed to provide better air filtration for the protection of visitors and staff. Cleaning of high-touch surface areas such as handrails, doorknobs, faucets, and elevator buttons have beenincreased.
See reduced operating hours below:
Monday & Tuesday – Closed
Wednesday, Friday, Saturday – Noon to 5 p.m.
Thursday – Noon to 8 p.m.
Sunday – 1 to 5 p.m.
