CPD gives out free masks to youth during Covering our Youth event

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Department held an event Tuesday night for youth in the community.
The Covering our Youth event took place at the Avalon Apartments on Cusseta Road. Between 100 and 150 bags with masks and informational pamphlets on how to keep masks clean were given away.
“We’re giving youth in the area a mask to help them protect themselves from the spread of the COVID virus,” said St. Angela Florence. “This is awesome to see the young kids come out and parents come out and they’re appreciative of it. And that’s just an awesome feeling to know that you’re doing something positive for the community.”
Members of the police department also wore masks and practiced safe social distancing. The masks that were provided were labeled #CPDMASK.
