Fort Benning names new commanding general

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Major General Gary Brito is stepping down from his command as commanding general of Fort Benning and the Maneuver Center of Excellence, and his replacement has now been named.
Maj. Gen. Patrick J. Donahoe will assume the command from Maj. Gen. Brito in a July 17 ceremony.
The ceremony, which begins at 8:00 a.m. and takes place on York Field, will not be open to the public due to measures taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The event will be streamed live here.
Maj. Gen. Donahoe’s most recent assignment was deputy commanding general of the Eighth Army in the Republic of Korea.
He has also served in Armor and Cavalry positions in the continental United States, Germany, Bosnia, Kuwait and the Republic of Korea.
Maj. Gen. Brito is being promoted to the rank of lieutenant general and will serve as deputy chief of staff, G-1 in Washington D.C.
