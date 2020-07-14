LaGrange Fire Department responds to kitchen fire at restaurant on South Davis Rd.

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The Lagrange Fire Department responded to a fire at a restaurant Tuesday morning.
The fire happened at Los Nopales on South Davis Road. Fire crews were dispatched to the restaurant at 8:25 a.m.
Upon arrival, fire units saw smoke coming from the roof and heavy smoke conditions inside the building. It was determined to be a grease fire in the kitchen, which was confined to a container.
The fire was extinguished with a dry chemical extinguisher and the container was removed from the building. Damage was confined to the kitchen area and the rest of the building was ventilated using forced air ventilation.
The cause of the fire was unattended cooking.
