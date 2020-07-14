More than 110 CSU professors, lecturers call for online-only classes

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Some faculty members at Columbus State University (CSU) are calling for online classes only for the fall 2020 semester amid the coronavirus pandemic.
So far, more than 110 professors and lecturers signed an open letter to University of Georgia System officials expressing their concerns with face-to-face instruction this fall amid the current state of coronavirus cases in Georgia and Alabama.
“As we have been preparing, we’ve been thinking more and more about the implications of what we’re doing, and we recognize now that we’re coming up to a very intense spike of COVID-19,” said Amanda Rees, a geography professor.
The letter, which went out Tuesday, calls for all online learning until new COVID-19 cases show a steady decrease in the area for at least a two-week period as well as having protocols in place for large-scale testing and effective contact tracing.
“We’re the experts in our field. That’s why we’re hired. We also need the autonomy to work out the best way of delivering the information and really creating a positive learning environment that people are going to be able to function and not be worried,” Rees said.
The letter cites basic training at Fort Benning in May as an example of school opening for face-to-face instruction. Fort Benning confirmed 142 of about 640 new recruits tested positive for COVID-19 in May.
“They have better, more thorough measure than the University System of Georgia set up for us,” said Joe Miller, Associate Professor of English.
Computer Science Associate Professor, Lydia Ray, said she thinks online instruction with synchronized meetings would work well for computer science students.
“If we have to teach half of the class face-to-face and half of the class online, we can’t really see how it is going to be effective teaching,” Ray said.
The letter also states testing concerns and says the return of CSU students will place a further strain on the health system. It calls for testing and quarantining protocols for students, faculty, and staff who need to access on-campus housing and other specialized areas.
