Muscogee County inmate escapes custody from The Stockade

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an escaped inmate.
Wilson Tate Treiber was being housed in The Stockade when he escaped custody at approximately 3:30 a.m.
Treiber was being held on charges of reckless conduct, fleeing to elude police, possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana.
Anyone with information on Treiber’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office at 706-653-4225.
