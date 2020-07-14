Muscogee County School Board debates start date for reopening schools

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Possibly changing the start date for schools was discussed during a Muscogee County School Board meeting Monday night.
Some board members said the increase in coronavirus cases, potential health treats to teachers and employees, and the possibility of children being silent carriers for the virus are good reasons to delay starting school and begin with virtual learning for the first few weeks.
Other members emphasized the benefits of classroom time, socialization, and the stress parents have to face when also teaching their children at home.
According to Muscogee County’s superintendent, he will consult with his team before making a final decision on the start date.
