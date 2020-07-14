New-look Vikings working toward a big season

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Pacelli Vikings have a new look. The brand new field turf at Deimel Field gives the kids a little extra energy.
"They've had a little extra bounce, a little quickness in their step and it's been good," said head coach Dwight Jones.
Jones enters his second year with a team looking to make the playoffs. They're fresh off a 5-5 season with hopes of an even better 2020.
“It’s been pleasant,” said Jones. “Last year we talked about it’s like pulling teeth some days, and now they’ve been eager to come to practice to get better. We’ve had great leadership out of our seniors and our underclassmen who were here with us last year understand what we were trying to accomplish. It’s trying to get better every day is what we’re trying to do.”
Jones likes the depth of this team and has good things to say about the big guys in the trenches.
"Our O-line and D-line, most of that's back intact, and that's good. We've got our quarterback back, our running backs are returning, and they know the system better than they did last year."
The Vikings’ big focus this year is doing to control what they can control on the field.
“We just talk about doing the little things right.” Jones said. “We talk about life’s about choices well right now we’re making the choice to be as good as we can be, let’s keep getting better every day.”
And that also means taking whatever comes with COVID-19. They have playoff hopes, but they're also just hopeful to play another season.
"If we have an opportunity to play we need to play and if we do, we need to be grateful for that and hopefully we'll play a little bit harder because we realize some people got their senior year taken away and we're fortunate not to have that."
The Vikings are scheduled to open the season on August 21, when they host the Jordan Red Jackets.
