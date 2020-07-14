Opelika police release surveillance photo of breaking and entering, theft suspect

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Opelika police are searching for a man who reportedly broke into a trailer at a secured lot.
Police say the man seen in a surveillance photo is wanted in connection to a breaking and entering and theft that occurred on Columbus Pkwy. on Sunday, July 5.
The suspect reportedly broke into a secured lot before breaking into a trailer being stored on the lot. There is no word on what was taken from the trailer.
Police say the suspect is between 6′0″ and 6′4″ tall with long goatee facial hair. They also say that he can be seen walking with a noticeable limp.
Anyone with information on his identity is asked to contact Opelika detectives at 334-705-5200.
