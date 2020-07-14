Piedmont Columbus Regional institutes no visitor policy

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - To reduce the spread of COVID-19, Piedmont Columbus Regional is instituting a no visitor policy.
There a few exceptions, however. Inpatient visitors will not be allowed, unless the visitor is visiting pediatric patients, Labor and Delivery, NICU, and end of life care/specialty situations. Pediatric patients and labor and delivery patients will be allowed to have one visitor per day.
Only one essential visitor will be allowed in the outpatient setting, John B. Amos Cancer Center and the Emergency Department.
All visitors allowed to enter will have to pass a temperature check and health questionnaire before being allowed to enter. While inside, visitors will be required to wear a face mask. If they do not have a mask, one will be provided.
