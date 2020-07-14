Temperatures Keep on Climbing

With southerly winds returning by the middle of the week, moisture from the Gulf will creep back into the Valley and bring us some more hit-or-miss storms for Wednesday and Thursday. Friday into the weekend looks on the dry side again as a ridge of high pressure keeps rain chances down and temperatures up. Next week, another surge of moisture from the Gulf and Atlantic will bring more showers and storms during the afternoons and evenings again, though nothing out of the ordinary for a summer day.