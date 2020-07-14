Temperatures Keep on Climbing

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A dose of sizzling sunshine to kick-off “Second Monday” with dry conditions keeping rain coverage limited to just a few isolated storms this afternoon. With a lack of clouds to provide a little shade during the heat of the day, highs will rise into the mid if not upper 90s in some spots this afternoon.
With southerly winds returning by the middle of the week, moisture from the Gulf will creep back into the Valley and bring us some more hit-or-miss storms for Wednesday and Thursday. Friday into the weekend looks on the dry side again as a ridge of high pressure keeps rain chances down and temperatures up. Next week, another surge of moisture from the Gulf and Atlantic will bring more showers and storms during the afternoons and evenings again, though nothing out of the ordinary for a summer day.
So, apart from a few little tweaks to the forecast each day, this is one of those “copy and paste” type patterns – not much changing from day to day! And of course, the muggy air won’t budge much, leaving ample opportunity for heat indices to push into the upper 90s if not triple digits each day.
Download the free WTVM Weather Mobile App for your forecast → http://onelink.to/stormteam9.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.