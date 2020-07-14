Troup County Jail reports no active cases of COVID-19

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - Just weeks after nearly a quarter of the jail population tested positive for COVID-19, they now report zero active cases of the virus.
In late June, the Georgia Department of Public tested almost all inmates in the Troup County Jail. When those results came back, a total of 96 inmates had the virus, which was nearly a quarter of the jail population at that time.
As of 8:30 a.m. on July 14, no inmates in the jail had the virus or were hospitalized for COVID-19. Officials also say that there were no suspected cases among the inmates.
They say this is attributed to their efforts to mitigate and prevent the virus spreading.
There was no word on the status of two staff members who tested positive.
