U.S. Senate candidate Doug Collins holds meet and greet in LaGrange (Source: WTVM)
By Olivia Gunn | July 14, 2020 at 10:45 PM EDT - Updated July 14 at 10:45 PM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Two U.S. Senate candidates are bidding for the GOP seat in Georgia. One of those candidates visited LaGrange Tuesday.

Congressman Doug Collins held a meet-and-greet in downtown LaGrange. He told his supporters that he wants to see change in Washington.

" Public service is about fighting, yes, but it's also about finding a way to help people. And the reason why I am here today is I'm asking for your vote for United States senator."

Collins’ opponent, Senator Kelly Loeffler, will also hold a meet and greet Thursday on Lafayette Square at 10 a.m.

