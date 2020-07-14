U.S. Senate candidate Doug Collins holds meet and greet in LaGrange

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Two U.S. Senate candidates are bidding for the GOP seat in Georgia. One of those candidates visited LaGrange Tuesday.
Congressman Doug Collins held a meet-and-greet in downtown LaGrange. He told his supporters that he wants to see change in Washington.
" Public service is about fighting, yes, but it's also about finding a way to help people. And the reason why I am here today is I'm asking for your vote for United States senator."
Collins’ opponent, Senator Kelly Loeffler, will also hold a meet and greet Thursday on Lafayette Square at 10 a.m.
